Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #K-pop #BTS

K-pop tweets hit 6.7 billion in 2020

10:33 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- K-pop related tweets remained in full force last year, reaching a new record of 6.7 billion, Twitter Inc. said Thursday.

The figure represents a jump of 600 million from 6.1 billion K-pop tweets in 2019.

The social media company said Indonesia ranked as the top market tweeting about K-pop by volume, followed by Thailand and South Korea.

This image, provided by Twitter Inc. on Feb. 4, 2021, shows the top 20 markets by volume of K-pop related tweets last year. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In terms of unique users tweeting about K-pop, Japan topped the list, followed by the United States and Indonesia.

Global superstar BTS was the most mentioned K-pop artist last year, while NCT, EXO and Blackpink were next on the list.

BTS' songs grabbed six spots on the list of ten most-mentioned K-pop songs, with "Dynamite," "ON," "Black Swan" and "Life Goes On" topping the list.

This image, provided by Twitter Inc. on Feb. 4, 2021, shows the top 10 most mentioned K-pop artists in the world last year. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Twitter also highlighted K-pop fans' active participation in social causes last year.

"The #KpopTwitter community's involvement in the #BlackLivesMatter movement gave fans another way to stay connected and express their views on broader issues in society," Twitter said in a blog post.

Last June, BTS expressed support for the movement on Twitter, and the tweet has since been retweeted nearly a million times.

A BTS fan group raised over US$1 million in donations for the cause, matching a sum donated by the K-pop group.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK