Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(3rd LD) Moon, Biden to map out 'comprehensive' N. Korea strategy together
SEOUL -- The leaders of South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday to draw up a joint "comprehensive" strategy on North Korea during their phone talks, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden also agreed to work together for the shared goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and bringing lasting peace to the region, according to Moon's spokesman Kang Min-seok.
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils another massive home supply plan to curb prices
SEOUL -- The South Korean government said Thursday it will ease building regulations and support redevelopment projects in urban areas to increase the number of new homes by up to 836,000 nationwide in the next four years.
The latest housing policy focuses on increasing the home supply in the Seoul metropolitan area and other major cities to stabilize the heated real estate market, in what could be a drastic shift from imposing a series of tougher regulations.
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400 for 2nd day, no letup in cluster infections
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed above 400 for a second straight day on Thursday as cluster infections continue to pop up across the country despite extended virus curbs.
The country added 451 more COVID-19 cases, including 429 local infections, raising the total caseload to 79,762, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Top court upholds guilty convictions of Samsung executives in union-busting case
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the guilty convictions of dozens of former and current Samsung executives accused of sabotaging labor union activities at a subsidiary company in 2013.
The court confirmed a 16-month prison sentence for Kang Kyung-hoon, a vice president at Samsung Electronics Co., among others.
GM Korea to cut production from next week
SEOUL -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Thursday it will cut vehicle production by half at one of its three plants from next week due to a lack of semiconductor chips.
GM Korea's planned output reduction is in line with U.S. parent GM's decision to cut production at its local and overseas plants.
S. Korea culls 25.4 mln poultry amid bird flu outbreak
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Thursday it has completed culling 25.4 million poultry amid the outbreak of avian influenza among local farms, with the confirmed caseload reaching 85.
The latest case of the malign H5N8 strain of bird flu was reported from a duck farm in Chungju, about 150 kilometers south of Seoul, the previous day, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said.
(Yonhap Feature) 'You are not alone,' foster kids band together, tackle bias
SEOUL -- It's been only a few months since Son Ja-young started to feel less self-conscious talking about her upbringing. She used to lie or avoid the subject all together, if possible.
Over the past months, she's been opening up about her life at foster care to others and, by doing so, challenging her insecure, anxious self.
BLACKPINK's livestream concert most watched in U.S.: agency
SEOUL -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's first livestream concert held over the weekend was the most watched in the United States, the act's agency said Thursday.
Subscribers based in the U.S. accounted for 19.2 percent of all subscribers for the show, followed by those watching from Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, Canada and Britain, according to YG Entertainment.
