Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings remains in red in Q4

14:29 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 451 billion won (US$403.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 315.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 100.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 32 percent to 4.61 trillion won.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK