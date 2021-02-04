Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings remains in red in Q4
14:29 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 451 billion won (US$403.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 315.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 100.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 32 percent to 4.61 trillion won.
(END)