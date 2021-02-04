Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings shifts to red in 2020

14:30 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 789.7 billion won (US$705.8 million), turning from a profit of 115.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 597.1 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 666.6 billion won from the previous year. Annual sales fell 29 percent to 18.91 trillion won.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK