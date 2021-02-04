Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings shifts to red in 2020
14:30 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 789.7 billion won (US$705.8 million), turning from a profit of 115.3 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 597.1 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 666.6 billion won from the previous year. Annual sales fell 29 percent to 18.91 trillion won.
