Parliament passes impeachment motion against judge accused of judicial power abuse
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- In an unprecedented move, the National Assembly passed a motion Thursday to impeach a senior judge who has been accused of abusing judicial power in several politically sensitive court rulings.
The motion to oust Lim Seong-geun, currently a senior judge at the Busan High Court, marks the first-ever impeachment bill passed against a sitting justice in the country.
Lim was indicted in 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of other judges' exercising of rights, for allegedly meddling in several trials between 2015 and 2016, while he was serving at the Seoul Central District Court.
He was accused of exerting his authority as a senior judge to step in and influence a libel case filed by the former government against a Japanese journalist in 2015. The Seoul-based journalist published a column questioning then President Park Geun-hye's whereabouts at the moment of the deadly sinking of the ferry Sewol the previous year.
In February last year, a Seoul court acquitted Lim of the power abuse and other charges but still acknowledged his "unconstitutional act" of meddling in trials.
Lim is one of scores of justices implicated in a broader judicial power abuse scandal surrounding Yang Sung-tae who served as the chief justice of the Supreme Court under ousted former President Park Geun-hye. Yang is currently facing a trial on charges of unfairly influencing politically sensitive trials and oppressing progressive judges.
The DP has taken it as the National Assembly's duty to punish Lim for his "unconstitutional infringement on other judges' independence," but the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) vehemently denounced the motion as the ruling party's attempt to "tame" the judiciary.
The latest parliamentary passage of the motion now leaves it up to the Constitutional Court to determine the fate of Lim.
But many expect the court will be unable to deliver its decision before Feb. 28 when Lim is scheduled to retire as a judge. The court could dismiss the case as ineligible for deliberation if Lim's retirement comes before it makes a final ruling, according to legal experts.
