Appeals court reduces prison term for ex-presidential aide in influence-peddling scandal
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday handed down a reduced sentence to Woo Byung-woo, a former senior aide to ousted President Park Geun-hye, in a corruption scandal that led to Park's removal from office in 2017.
The Seoul High Court sentenced Woo, who served as presidential secretary for civil affairs for Park from 2015-2016, to one year in prison, after clearing him of multiple charges.
He was indicted in April 2017 on eight counts of criminal charges, including dereliction of duty, abuse of power and perjury.
In February 2018, the Seoul District Court found him guilty of four counts and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison.
He was convicted of neglecting his duty to carry out a necessary inspection on the suspected irregular government approval of the establishment of two foundations controlled by Choi Soon-sil, Park's longtime confidante, among other things.
In a separate case, he was given a 18-month jail term in December for illegally surveilling public officials and others through the National Intelligence Service.
The appeals court has since merged the two cases together.
Three crucial figures involved in the high-profile corruption case have been convicted and put behind bars.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court upheld a 20-year prison term for Park on bribery and power abuse charges. Choi was sentenced to 18 years in prison on charges including abuse of power, coercion and bribery in June. Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong was sentenced last month to 2 1/2 years in prison for bribing the two.
