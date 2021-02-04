KB Financial Group Q4 net income up 7.8 pct. to 576.6 bln won
15:45 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 576.6 billion won (US$515.6 million), up 7.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 769.9 billion won, down 0.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 63.5 percent to 15.09 trillion won.
The operating profit was 8.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
