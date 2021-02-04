Hyundai Department Store Q4 net income down 63.8 pct. to 27.4 bln won
16:48 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 27.4 billion won (US$24.5 million), down 63.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 68.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 105.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.3 percent to 644.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 8.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
