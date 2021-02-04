Lotte Fine Chemical Q4 net income up 71.2 pct. to 66.6 bln won
16:49 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 66.6 billion won (US$59.5 million), up 71.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 28.5 billion won, down 41.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 7.9 percent to 303.7 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
