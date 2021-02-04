Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(2nd LD) Parliament passes impeachment motion against judge accused of judicial power abuse
SEOUL -- In an unprecedented move, the National Assembly passed a motion Thursday to impeach a senior judge who has been accused of abusing judicial power in several politically sensitive court rulings.
The motion to oust Lim Seong-geun, currently a senior judge at the Busan High Court, marks the first-ever impeachment bill passed against a sitting justice in the country.
------------------
Tests on 17,890 people find only 55 have coronavirus antibodies in S. Korea: KDCA
SEOUL -- Only 55 of 17,890 people have antibodies against the novel coronavirus in South Korea, health authorities said Thursday, underscoring that the country's aggressive containment efforts might have curbed the prevalence of the virus.
The antibody rate of 0.31 percent in South Korea is extremely low compared with other nations and global cities, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Data from the World Health Organization shows that the rate is less than 10 percent in 398 regions in the world.
-------------------
N. Korea forecast to receive about 2 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in H1: report
SEOUL -- North Korea is forecast to receive about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines under an international vaccine procurement program.
The COVAX Facility, the global vaccine distribution initiative, said in an interim delivery report published Wednesday that it will distribute 1.992 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to the North by the first half.
--------------------
Embassy officials meet sailors aboard seized S. Korean ship in Iran
SEOUL -- Officials at the South Korean Embassy in Iran have met with the crew members aboard a Korean oil tanker seized in the country, the foreign ministry said Thursday, a day after Tehran said it will free most of the sailors.
On Tuesday (local time), Iran announced it will let the crew members detained aboard the MT Hankuk Chemi, leave, except for the captain, about a month after its military seized them along with the vessel in its waters for allegedly polluting the ocean.
--------------------
DP aims to draft extra budget with both selective, universal virus handout plans
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) plans to swiftly draw up an extra budget that includes plans for both targeted and universal pandemic relief packages, the party's head of policy said Thursday, in spite of fiscal concerns raised by the finance ministry.
"The party and the government will draw up an extra budget at the earliest date through active consultations. We intend to include a firm amount of targeted support together with a universal handout program," Rep. Hong Ik-pyo, DP's head of policy, said during the party's policy meeting.
--------------------
Inter-Korean cooperation fund cannot be used to help virus-hit people: unification ministry
SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Thursday it is not appropriate to use the inter-Korean cooperation fund to help people suffering from the coronavirus given the nature of the money set aside for cross-border exchanges.
Media reports earlier showed that the main opposition People Power Party is pushing to tap into the inter-Korean fund worth around 1.2 trillion won (US1.08 billion) in providing support for the virus-affected people during an interpellation session Friday.
---------------------
