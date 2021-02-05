Biden says diplomacy will be at heart of everything U.S. does
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. will seek diplomatic means in everything it does, U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday, declaring that America and diplomacy are "back."
"Later today I'm going to go up on the eighth floor and send a clear message to the world. America is back. America is back. Diplomacy is back," Biden said during his visit to the Department of State. He was later scheduled to deliver remarks on his national security and foreign policies.
"You are the center of all that I intend to do. You are the heart of it," the president told U.S. diplomats at the department, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
This marked Biden's first visit to the State Department since he took office on Jan. 20.
His national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, earlier said the venue for the president remarks on foreign policy has been hand-picked as Biden "wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will lead with diplomacy."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)