(LEAD) Biden says diplomacy will be at heart of everything U.S. does

By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. will seek diplomatic means in everything it does, not just because it is the right thing to do but because it best serves American interests, U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday.
Biden said this means the U.S. will also use diplomacy when dealing with adversaries and competitors.
"Investing in our diplomacy isn't something we do just because it's the right thing to do for the world. We do it in order to live in peace, security and prosperity. We do it because it's in our own naked self-interest," he said in a speech on national security and foreign policy delivered from the Department of State.
"(When) we strengthen our alliances, we amplify our power, as well as our ability to disrupt threats before they can reach our shores," he added.
His remarks came shortly after he said diplomacy was "at the heart of all that I tend to do."
"You are the heart of it," he said while speaking to U.S. diplomats during his first trip to the State Department since taking office on Jan. 20.
Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, earlier said the venue for the president remarks on foreign policy had been hand-picked as the president "wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will lead with diplomacy."
Biden said leading with diplomacy meant working with both friends and foes.
"American alliances are our greatest asset, and leading with diplomacy means standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies and key partners once again. By leading with diplomacy, we must also mean engaging our adversaries and our competitors diplomatically," he said.
"We will compete from a position of strength, by building back better at home, working with our allies and partners, renewing our role in international institutions and reclaiming our credibility and moral authority, much of which has been lost," added the president.
