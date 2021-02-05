Friday's weather forecast
09:01 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/-2 Cloudy 30
Incheon 07/01 Sunny 20
Suwon 07/-6 Sunny 20
Cheongju 07/-5 Sunny 20
Daejeon 08/-5 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 06/-7 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 09/-3 Sunny 20
Gwangju 10/-3 Cloudy 30
Jeju 12/03 Sunny 60
Daegu 09/-6 Sunny 20
Busan 11/00 Sunny 20
(END)