Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Friday's weather forecast

09:01 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-2 Cloudy 30

Incheon 07/01 Sunny 20

Suwon 07/-6 Sunny 20

Cheongju 07/-5 Sunny 20

Daejeon 08/-5 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 06/-7 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 09/-3 Sunny 20

Gwangju 10/-3 Cloudy 30

Jeju 12/03 Sunny 60

Daegu 09/-6 Sunny 20

Busan 11/00 Sunny 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK