Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street rallies

09:26 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, taking a cue from overnight record gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.3 points, or 0.75 percent, to 3,110.85 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.85 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix hiked 1.6 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver moved up 2.51 percent, with its rival Kakao up 0.22 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem jumped 3.1 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 1.41 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slid 0.25 percent, while Celltrion advanced 3.66 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,120.35 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.85 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK