S. Korea, Georgia sign air service agreement
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Georgia have signed an air services agreement that would lay the foundation for operations of direct flights traveling between the two countries, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Georgian Ambassador Otar Berdzenishvili formally inked the agreement Thursday, after the two countries reached the agreement through aviation talks in July 2019.
"We expect that this air services agreement would lay the institutional foundation for operations of flights between the two countries and for securing New Northern Policy networks," the ministry said in a press release.
The New Northern Policy is Seoul's foreign policy initiative to strengthen economic cooperation with Russia and other Eurasian countries.
The latest agreement brings to 91 the number of similar agreements that South Korea has signed with foreign countries.
