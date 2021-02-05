Today in Korean history
Feb. 6
1964 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Kenya.
1972 -- The Cheongryong unit, one of the main South Korean contingents that participated in the Vietnam War at the United States' request, returns home.
1996 -- South Korea and Israel sign an investment guarantee and double taxation avoidance accords.
2002 -- Park Yong-sung, chairman of South Korea's Doosan Group, is elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee at its general assembly.
2006 -- Tokyo announces it will waive visas for South Korean visitors as a way of boosting ties, enabling South Korean tourists to stay in Japan for up to 90 days without a visa.
2010 -- North Korea says it will release Robert Park, a 28-year-old U.S. missionary it was holding for allegedly illegally crossing into the communist country. He was set free on Feb. 6, 43 days after he crossed the frozen Tumen river into the North to urge then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il to free all prisoners and improve human rights.
