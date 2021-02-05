Seoul stocks extend gains on Wall Street rallies
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks stretched gains late Friday morning, taking a cue from overnight record gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.85 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,112.4 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The index recovered the 3,100-point mark on foreign and individual buying, led by strong financial, chemical and bio advances.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.97 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix went up 1.6 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem advanced 2.9 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 2.01 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics rose 0.25 percent, and Celltrion jumped 3.07 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver increased 1.68 percent, while its rival Kakao lost 0.22 percent. Giant carmaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,124.3 won to the U.S. dollar, down 5.8 won from the previous session's close.
