Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #TWICE #online concert

Girl group TWICE to hold online concert in Japan next month

11:51 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will hold a digital concert that will be broadcast live in Japan next month, the act's management agency said Friday.

"TWICE in Wonderland" will air at 7 p.m. on March 6 in collaboration with Japan's biggest mobile operator NTT DoCoMo, according to JYP Entertainment.

The gig will be powered by state-of-the-art technology like augmented reality and mixed reality, allowing fans to enjoy a more lively concert experience, the agency explained.

TWICE -- consisting of members from Korea, Japan and Taiwan -- has built up a solid fan base in Japan. The nine-piece act held a concert at Tokyo Dome in just 21 months after its debut, a record for the quickest appearance at the famed venue by an overseas artist.

The multinational act was set to hold another concert at the venue but had to call it off due to the ongoing new coronavirus pandemic. TWICE instead held its first digital concert for global fans in August.

This image, provided by JYP Entertainment on Feb. 5, 2021, shows a promotional image for TWICE's upcoming livestream concert in Japan next month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK