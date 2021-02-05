Lotte Chilsung Beverage remains in red in Q4
13:09 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 57.6 billion won (US$51.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 3.3 billion, compared with a loss of 6.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.4 percent to 507.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 53.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)