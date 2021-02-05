Hanssem Q4 net income down 5 pct. to 21.1 bln won
13:44 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 21.1 billion won (US$18.8 million), down 5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 29.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 21.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 27 percent to 552 billion won.
The operating profit was 15.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
