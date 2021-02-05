Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea accelerates efforts to improve irrigation system ahead of farming season
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is accelerating efforts to improve its irrigation system and recover from last year's flood damage ahead of the spring farming season, state media said Wednesday.
Last summer, North Korea was hit hard by heavy rains and back-to-back typhoons in several regions, including the rice-producing areas in its southern parts.
As part of recovery efforts, the North is repairing its reservoirs and building waterways in typhoon-hit regions, including in Gangwon and South Hamgyong provinces, according to the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party.
N. Korea to convene congress of largest youth association to support party decisions
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will convene a congress of the country's largest youth association for the first time in four years, state media reported Thursday, in an apparent move to enlist support for new policies and decisions adopted at last month's Workers' Party congress.
During the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party, the North unveiled a new five-year economic development plan focusing on self-reliance in the face of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its regime.
The Kimilsungist-Kimjongilist Youth League, the largest youth association governed by the Workers' Party, held a meeting Wednesday and decided to convene the 10th congress in April, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
N. Korea replaces heads of key farmer and labor groups amid economic drive
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has replaced heads of key groups of farmers and laborers, state media said Friday, in an apparent move to rev up its recently unveiled economic development drive.
During the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party last month, the North put forth a new five-year economic development plan centering on self-reliance in the face of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions.
The Union of Agricultural Workers of Korea (UAWK) on Thursday held a plenary meeting to discuss the implementation of the decisions made at the party congress, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
N.K. paper stresses central leadership to achieve new economic objectives
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Friday called on officials to strictly follow central leadership to realize a self-reliant economy and carry out key policy goals unveiled in a rare party meeting last month.
At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted the failure to achieve his previous five-year development goals and unveiled a new scheme focusing on self-reliance in the face of the global pandemic and sanctions on his regime.
"We need to demonstrate the power of centralized self-reliance that thoroughly leads all sectors and units under the unified guidance and strategic control of the state," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an editorial.
