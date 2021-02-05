Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Opposition party demands probe into Seoul's alleged push to build nuke plant in N. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition party called Sunday for a probe into snowballing allegations that the government of President Moon Jae-in attempted to help build a nuclear power plant in North Korea, despite its repeated denial.
Kim Chong-in, the interim leader of the People Power Party (PPP), pressed the government to act quickly to address the suspicions that it conceived the nuclear plant idea for the North when it was enforcing a nuclear phase-out scheme in the South to shift to safer, more sustainable energy resources.
The energy ministry rejected the claims again, voicing concerns that a controversy on the issue was "needlessly" spreading. But the offensive from the opposition party showed no signs of abating.
Unification minister denies allegation Seoul pushed to build nuke plant in N. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday dismissed allegations that the South Korean government attempted to help build a nuclear power plant in North Korea, saying that such claims might be politically motivated.
In an interview with local radio station TBS, Lee flatly denied the speculation that the government of President Moon Jae-in began pushing to build a nuclear power plant in the North after Moon's first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April 2018.
"I will say this clearly that we, as the unification ministry, have never discussed the issue of building nuclear plants in North Korea under any circumstances," Lee said.
Ex-N.K. diplomat says Pyongyang cannot seek denuclearization
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- A former acting North Korean ambassador to Kuwait has said that Pyongyang won't give up its nuclear weapons because the arsenal is the key to the survival of leader Kim Jong-un's regime, a CNN report showed Monday.
Ryu Hyun-woo, who defected to South Korea in September 2019 while serving as acting chief of mission at the North's embassy in Kuwait, made the remark in an interview with CNN. His defection was made public only last week.
"North Korea's nuclear power is directly linked to the stability of the regime -- and Kim likely believes nuclear weapons are key to his survival," Ryu was quoted as saying.
N. Korea beefs up missile units, special forces over past years: defense ministry
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has expanded ballistic missile units and strengthened special forces with modernized equipment and exercises of attacking strategic targets, such as South Korea's presidential office, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
These changes in the North Korean military were among the main points of the 2020 edition of South Korea's biennial defense "white paper" that the defense ministry unveiled online and offline Tuesday.
According to the document, North Korea now has 13 missile brigades under its strategic force command, up from nine units in 2018.
Inter-Korean cooperation fund cannot be used to help virus-hit people: unification ministry
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Thursday it is not appropriate to use the inter-Korean cooperation fund to help people suffering from the coronavirus given the nature of the money set aside for cross-border exchanges.
Media reports earlier showed that the main opposition People Power Party is pushing to tap into the inter-Korean fund worth around 1.2 trillion won (US1.08 billion) in providing support for the virus-affected people during an interpellation session Friday.
"The inter-Korean cooperation fund is strictly required to be used for exchanges and cooperation between the two Koreas," a ministry official told reporters.
Inter-Korean ties, pandemic should be considered in planning joint military exercise: FM nominee
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister nominee Chung Eui-yong said Friday that inter-Korean ties and the COVID-19 pandemic should be taken into account in planning this year's military exercises between South Korea and the United States, though he noted the need for a "proper" level of the drills.
During a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Chung stressed "various implications" of large-scale exercises between the allies, in an apparent show of concern that such military maneuvers could provoke North Korea and derail efforts to resume stalled dialogue with it.
Seoul and Washington are currently discussing how to hold a combined command post exercise this spring, the defense ministry has said. Pyongyang has routinely slammed allied drills as a rehearsal for war against it.
