Gyeonggi Province to launch camping etiquette campaign
SUWON, South Korea, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province plans to launch a campaign to promote safe and wholesome camping culture.
The move comes amid increased reports of such problems as safety and security threats and unauthorized trash disposal at camping zones, with the number of campers growing of late. It's also intended to help boost consumption in relevant regions in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
As part of the campaign, the provincial government announced earlier this week that it will place signboards at camping zones to inform visitors of the facility's registration status to induce campers to use officially registered camping areas as opposed to unlicensed ones.
It also plans to put up provincial safety inspection results and records of reported illegal activities related to the respective camping sites to promote safe and legal camping activities.
Local officials also plan to operate trial shuttle buses traveling between camping areas and local markets in two cities and introduce a cash-back reward program for campers using the province's proprietary electronic currency.
