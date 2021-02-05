Hana Financial Group Q4 net income up 52 pct. to 545 bln won
15:21 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 545 billion won (US$484.8 million), up 52 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 27.1 percent on-year to 952.3 billion won. Sales increased 133.1 percent to 14.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 50.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
