Shinhan Financial Group Q4 net income down 12.2 pct. to 489.4 bln won
15:39 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 489.4 billion won (US$435.5 million), down 12.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 4.4 percent on-year to 949 billion won. Revenue increased 81 percent to 13.59 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)