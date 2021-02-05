Choi Ji-man confident Rays remain contenders despite offseason departures

"We've been hearing every year about how we don't have enough star players, but we've always won a lot of games," Choi said of the Rays, who went 40-20 last year in a truncated season and won 96 games in 2019. "It's really up to the guys that are still with the team. We have a really tight group of guys and we all like one another. I expect us to make the postseason this year once again."