Hankook Tire & Technology Q4 net income up 374.5 pct. to 144 bln won
15:46 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 144 billion won (US$128.2 million), up 374.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 94.2 percent on-year to 227.6 billion won. Sales increased 6.2 percent to 1.76 trillion won.
The operating profit was 20.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
