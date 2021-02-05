Ncsoft Q4 net income up 48.6 pct. to 80.3 bln won
15:51 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 80.3 billion won (US$71.4 million), up 48.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 156.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 141.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.2 percent to 561.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 1.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
