Lotte Chemical Q4 net income up 104.1 pct. to 97.2 bln won
15:59 February 05, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 97.2 billion won (US$86.5 million), up 104.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 212.5 billion won, up 49.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 12.5 percent to 3.23 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)