Handsome Q4 net income up 3 pct. to 31.1 bln won

16:44 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 31.1 billion won (US$27.7 million), up 3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 36.1 billion won, up 4.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 0.6 percent to 386.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 6.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
