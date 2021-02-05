Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #EU foreign service #EEAS #climate change

S. Korea, EU officials discuss cooperation in climate change, energy sectors

17:49 February 05, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Officials of South Korea's foreign ministry and the foreign service of the European Union (EU) held a working group meeting to discuss cooperation in climate change, energy and other related fields, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The meeting took place on Thursday between Chung Kee-yong, director general for the ministry's climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and Paola Pampaloni, deputy managing director for Asia and the Pacific at the EU External Action Service (EEAS), the ministry said.

During the meeting, they exchanged opinions about ways to achieve the shared goal of going carbon neutral by 2050 and agreed to bolster cooperation in exploring substantive measures to meet the target.

The two sides launched the working group meeting in 2018 for deeper discussions on green policies.

As for the energy field, they took note of the values and potential in renewable and hydrogen energy and agreed to expand cooperation to that end.

They also agreed to work together for Seoul's successful hosting of Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030, a multilateral conference on climate change slated for May, the ministry added.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK