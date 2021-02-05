9 USFK-affiliated people test positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Nine more people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the coronavirus, the U.S. military said Friday.
Five service members at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, north of Seoul, and one at Camp Carroll in Chilgok, North Gyeongsang Province, tested positive for the virus Thursday.
One South Korean officer assigned to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and the spouse of a U.S. service member at the base were also confirmed as infected Thursday during mandatory testing required to exit quarantine.
One U.S. service member from K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, who tested positive on Jan. 29, was belatedly added to the official figure.
All nine people are currently being treated at Camp Humphreys, the U.S. military said.
The latest cases raised the total number of COVID-19 infections among the USFK population to 710.
