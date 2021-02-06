U.S. to complete defense posture review by mid-year: Pentagon spokesman
WASHINGTON, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- The United States is expected to complete the ongoing review of its global defense posture by mid-year, a Department of Defense spokesman said Friday.
John Kirby also said the review will be conducted through close consultation with allies and partners.
"We also will, as the secretary indicated, consult closely with our allies and partners as we move through this review and we expect to have it completed by mid-year," the press secretary said at a press briefing at Pentagon.
The review seeks to determine where and how much U.S. military assets, including troops, should be allocated, which could possibly lead to changes in the number of U.S. troops stationed abroad.
South Korea currently houses some 28,500 U.S. soldiers. No changes have so far been planned to the U.S. troop level on the Korean Peninsula.
"The department will conduct a global force posture review of U.S. military footprint, resources and strategies. This review will help inform the secretary's advice to the commander-in-chief about how we best allocate military forces in pursuit of our national interests," Kirby said.
