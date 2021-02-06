Go to Contents
Recommended #distancing rules PM

Gov't eases restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area

08:59 February 06, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The government said Saturday it will allow businesses outside the greater Seoul area to operate until 10 p.m., relaxing the distancing rules amid growing discontent over the prolonged virus curbs.

The revised measure will permit businesses like restaurants and fitness clubs to extend their operating hours by one hour under Level 2 distancing currently imposed on the provincial regions, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Seoul and the surrounding areas are under Level 2.5, the second highest in the five-tier system. The 9 p.m. closing will be maintained for these areas.

On Friday, South Korea added 370 more COVID-19 cases, with the cumulative caseload of 80,131 surpassing the 80,000 mark.

