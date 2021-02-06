Go to Contents
08:56 February 06, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea OKs Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment for conditional use (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to swiftly conclude defense cost-sharing talks in first meeting under Biden (Kookmin Daily)
-- Calls mounting over top court chief to step down (Donga llbo)
-- Biden suspends planned troops drawdown in Germany, says U.S. to review global defense posture (Segye Times)
-- Experts call for careful review of AstraZeneca vaccination on elders (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Top court chief Kim faced with strong backlash from within judiciary (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Supreme Court Justice Kim's leadership hangs in balance amid weakening reform drive (Hankyoreh)
-- Calls grow for top court chief Kim to resign (Hankook Ilbo)
-- India to allow short selling from next month, S. Korea only country banning it for more than 1 year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Experts call for careful review of AstraZeneca administered to elders (Korea Economic Daily)
