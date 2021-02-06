Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea OKs Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment for conditional use (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to swiftly conclude defense cost-sharing talks in first meeting under Biden (Kookmin Daily)

-- Calls mounting over top court chief to step down (Donga llbo)

-- Biden suspends planned troops drawdown in Germany, says U.S. to review global defense posture (Segye Times)

-- Experts call for careful review of AstraZeneca vaccination on elders (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Top court chief Kim faced with strong backlash from within judiciary (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Supreme Court Justice Kim's leadership hangs in balance amid weakening reform drive (Hankyoreh)

-- Calls grow for top court chief Kim to resign (Hankook Ilbo)

-- India to allow short selling from next month, S. Korea only country banning it for more than 1 year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Experts call for careful review of AstraZeneca administered to elders (Korea Economic Daily)

