Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 February 06, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 20

Incheon 09/04 Sunny 10

Suwon 11/00 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 12/01 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 12/02 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 09/00 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 13/04 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 12/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 14/01 Sunny 10

Jeju 15/08 Sunny 10

Daegu 15/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 15/04 Sunny 0

(END)

