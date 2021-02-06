Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 February 06, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 20
Incheon 09/04 Sunny 10
Suwon 11/00 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 12/01 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 12/02 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 09/00 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 13/04 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 12/02 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 14/01 Sunny 10
Jeju 15/08 Sunny 10
Daegu 15/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 15/04 Sunny 0
(END)