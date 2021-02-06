Gov't to supply Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment to hospitals from mid-Feb.
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The government said Saturday it will begin supplying Celltrion Inc.'s COVID-19 antibody treatment to medical institutions in mid-February.
Celltrion's CT-P59 won government approval Friday on condition that it submits the results from its third clinical trial. It is the first locally made treatment for COVID-19 to be granted the authorization.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters (CDCH) said it will directly purchase the treatment for a limited period until the supply chain is established between the manufacturer and pharmaceutical companies.
The treatment can only be administered to the patients who were given approval from the drug ministry. They will most likely be elderly patients aged over 60 or those with chronic illnesses.
