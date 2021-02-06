Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Celltrion #antibody treatment #supply

Gov't to supply Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment to hospitals from mid-Feb.

15:19 February 06, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The government said Saturday it will begin supplying Celltrion Inc.'s COVID-19 antibody treatment to medical institutions in mid-February.

Celltrion's CT-P59 won government approval Friday on condition that it submits the results from its third clinical trial. It is the first locally made treatment for COVID-19 to be granted the authorization.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters (CDCH) said it will directly purchase the treatment for a limited period until the supply chain is established between the manufacturer and pharmaceutical companies.

The treatment can only be administered to the patients who were given approval from the drug ministry. They will most likely be elderly patients aged over 60 or those with chronic illnesses.

Gov't to supply Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment to hospitals from mid-Feb. - 1


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK