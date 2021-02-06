Hyundai Motor to reshore some U.S. production to keep local jobs
ULSAN, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. will reshore some of its manufacturing operations in the United States to help maintain work for its employees at home, its union said Saturday.
Under an agreement reached between the company and the union, production of about 70,000 Sonata and Avante sedans will be returned from its factory in Alabama to its Asan and Ulsan factories in South Korea's central and southeastern regions, union officials said.
It is the first time that the top automaker of South Korea has shifted overseas output back home.
Hyundai will instead transfer part of the Tucson SUV production from Ulsan to Alabama, as the Ulsan plants began to produce the new Genesis GV70 SUVs late last year, they added.
