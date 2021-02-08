Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- 9 p.m. curfew in greater Seoul area triggers strong backlash (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New Justice Minister Park neglects Prosecutor General Yoon in latest reshuffle (Kookmin Daily)
-- In reshuffle of prosecutors, Justice Minister Park leaves key figures in office (Donga llbo)
-- Business owners in greater Seoul area protest against nighttime curfew (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Recent massive home supply plan forecast to cause possible fall in house transactions (Segye Times)
-- Justice Minister Park's surprise reshuffle of prosecutors (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Minister Park carries out reshuffle over weekend, neglects Prosecutor General Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Friends of victim of abuse scandal in triathlon fail to get jobs (Hankyoreh)
-- Minister Park conducts reshuffle of prosecutors in line with Cheong Wa Dae's intention (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to offer 4th relief fund, but some of 2nd relief fund remains shelved (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean banks see 2020 net profit drop 4-10 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Motor is coming home, kind of (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Stock investment a lifelong game' (Korea Herald)
-- Members of U.S. Congress submit bill on family reunions (Korea Times)
