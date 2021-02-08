(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 8)
Ensure vaccine's efficacy
Manufacturer should present more clinical data
South Korea may face a delay in its vaccination program for COVID-19. What is in question is whether the country should approve the emergency use of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for all adults.
A controversy has flared up since a central pharmaceutical review board recommended Friday that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approve AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on the condition that the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm presents further data on clinical trials on the elderly. The board cautioned against vaccinating people aged 65 or older because there was insufficient data on its efficacy for that age group.
The advice is in contrast to a Feb. 1 review by a separate advisory panel of outside experts requested by the ministry saying the vaccine could be administered to the elderly. The review board has become more cautious about the vaccine's safety and efficacy since several European countries decided to restrict AstraZeneca's vaccine to people younger than 65.
The food and drug ministry will soon hold a meeting of its vaccination committee comprised of medical doctors, healthcare experts and civic group members to make a final decision on the matter. If the ministry decides to give the vaccines to all adults, it can meet its goal of achieving herd immunity by inoculating over 70 percent of the population by November. Otherwise, it may not meet the goal.
But the health authorities should not rush things. More important than the inoculation timetable is ensuring the efficacy and safety of vaccines. In this sense, the ministry should not necessarily focus on the speed of vaccination. It must closely monitor cases of side effects from vaccines around the world.
The authorities should also pay heed to developments in Europe. The European Medical Agency (EMA) already approved AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups above 18. But countries such as Germany, France and Austria have decided not to give the vaccine to people over 65. French President Emmanuel Macron even described the vaccine as "quasi-ineffective" for the elderly.
In this situation, the public cannot help but question the efficacy of the vaccine. If public distrust over vaccines continues to grow, more people could choose to avoid getting a shot. This may lead to an anti-vaxxer movement, dealing a serious blow to the county's vaccination efforts. That's why the authorities should endeavor to maintain the public's trust in the vaccine.
The Moon Jae-in administration has already come under criticism for lagging behind advanced countries in securing enough doses of vaccines for Koreans. The government belatedly managed to secure vaccines, including doses for 10 million people each from AstraZeneca and Pfizer and for 20 million from Moderna.
Now the government should go all out to ensure the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. It also needs to take bolder measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from resurging ahead of the Feb. 11 to 14 Lunar New Year holiday, during which the number of new cases is expected to climb.
