(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 9)

If Chung is appointed foreign minister by Moon, many problems are expected. The first comes from a widening gap between Seoul and Washington over North Korean issues. As foreign minister, Chung must first deal with the United States. But the U.S. Department of State immediately refuted what Chung said in the confirmation hearing. After Chung reiterated his belief that North Korea has a "willingness to denuclearize" and peace has arrived on the Korean Peninsula, the State Department pointed to Pyongyang's uninterrupted desire to reinforce its military power.