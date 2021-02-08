S. Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon falls just shy of 1st PGA Tour title at Phoenix Open
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Four straight rounds in the 60s weren't quite enough for South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon, as he fell just short of his first career PGA Tour victory.
Lee finished tied for second place at Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday (local time), after shooting an 18-under 266 to end up one behind the winner, Brooks Koepka.
Lee had shot 66 in each of his first three rounds at the par-71 TPS Scottsdale, and closed with a 68 that included four birdies.
Lee, playing in his third PGA Tour season, is still looking for his breakthrough win. His previous personal best had been a third-place finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April 2019.
The 29-year-old had been stuck in neutral all season. In 12 tournaments prior to the Phoenix Open, Lee had missed six cuts and had not finished inside the top 10.
Lee entered the final round in a tie for third place at 15-under, three shots behind two co-leaders, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.
A birdie at the second hole pushed Lee into early contention, though he had a string of eight straight pars broken up by a bogey at the 11th.
Lee bounced back with a birdie at the 13th and then briefly moved into a tie for first with a birdie at the 15th.
Koepka, making a run with both Spieth and Schauffele scuffling, chipped in for an eagle at the par-4 17th to take a two-shot lead over Lee. The South Korean closed the gap to one shot thanks to a birdie at the 17th, but he could only manage par at the 18th hole to finish one behind the champion.
