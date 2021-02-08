Korea Zinc Inc Q4 net income up 7.1 pct. to 151.5 bln won
10:14 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 151.5 billion won (US$135.3 million), up 7.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 261.7 billion won, up 47.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 30.6 percent to 2.25 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
