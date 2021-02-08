CJ Logistics Q4 net profit up 45 pct. to 47.5 bln won
10:26 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 47.5 billion won (US$42.5 million), up 45 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 90.8 billion won, down 10.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 0.5 percent to 2.84 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
