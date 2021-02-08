Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning on Hyundai, Kia losses
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bearish late Monday morning on losses in Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors as the two automakers said they are not in talks with Apple Inc. over an electric vehicle project.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 14.31 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,106.32 points as of 11:20 a.m. amid strong foreign selling.
Hyundai and Kia said they are considering forming a partnership with foreign companies for self-driving electric vehicles but are not in talks with Apple.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor slumped 5.61 percent, with its smaller affiliates Kia and auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis plunging 13.6 percent and 8.37 percent, respectively.
Top cap Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved down 0.78 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 3.02 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI edged up 0.26 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went up 0.25 percent, but Celltrion fell 0.29 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,118.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.95 won from the previous session's close.
