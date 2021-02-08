Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 2-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases fell below 300 on Monday, marking the lowest number since last November, when a third wave of outbreaks began, as the nation started an eased social distancing scheme outside the greater Seoul area.
The country added 289 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 264 local infections, raising the total caseload to 81,185, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia say not in talks with Apple on EV car project
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp. said Monday they are not in talks with Apple Inc. over an electric car manufacturing project in response to reports of their suspended discussions.
In separate regulatory filings, Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, said they are "not in talks with Apple over developing an autonomous vehicle."
-----------------
Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning on Hyundai, Kia losses
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded bearish late Monday morning on losses in Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors as the two automakers said they are not in talks with Apple Inc. over an electric vehicle project.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 14.31 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,106.32 points as of 11:20 a.m. amid strong foreign selling.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. paper calls for military role in advancing economy on army founding anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korea's official paper said Monday the country's military should play a leading role in major construction and other economic development projects as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the army's founding.
At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled its new five-year economic development plan focusing on self-reliance amid multiple challenges, including efforts to ward off the coronavirus and crippling sanctions. Kim called for a "do-or-die struggle" to fulfill the new five-year plan, stressing the importance of regional development.
-----------------
S. Korea reports another suspected case of bird flu, total now at 87
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it is currently investigating yet another suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu, with the country's total confirmed infections staying unchanged at 87.
The latest suspected case of the deadly H5N8 strain of avian influenza was reported from an egg farm in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-----------------
Two minor natural quakes hit N. Korea's eastern region: KMA
SEOUL -- Two minor natural earthquakes struck North Korea's eastern region early Monday, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The first quake with a magnitude of 3.2 was detected at around 3:37 a.m., 37 kilometers north-northeast of Changjin, South Hamkyong Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon falls just shy of 1st PGA Tour title at Phoenix Open
SEOUL -- Four straight rounds in the 60s weren't quite enough for South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon, as he fell just short of his first career PGA Tour victory.
Lee finished tied for second place at Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday (local time), after shooting an 18-under 266 to end up one behind the winner, Brooks Koepka.
