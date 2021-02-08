(LEAD) Moon appoints former national security adviser as new FM
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Chung Eui-yong, the former national security adviser, as new foreign minister on Monday, the presidential office said.
Chung's tenure is to begin on Tuesday as he replaces Kang Kyung-wha, Cheong Wa Dae said.
His appointment came hours after a parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and unification led by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) adopted a confirmation report on Chung despite objection from opposition party lawmakers.
Committee members of the main opposition People Power Party boycotted the report's adoption, accusing Chung of "being at the center of the Moon administration's crippled foreign affairs and national security policy."
