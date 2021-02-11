(Yonhap Interview) KBO club's lead analyst trusts the process, seeks continuous improvement

"We talk every day ... a little less about pitch design but more about pitch execution in terms of sequencing and location, and when and where to get more aggressive in certain counts against certain hitters," Herzenberg said. "I think the fact that he was new to the league and was totally unaware of all the components last year and still pitched so well... it is a testament to his hard work and the effort that he put in. I am really excited to see what he's able to do in Year 2, now that he has a year under his belt in the league."