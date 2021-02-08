Lotte Shopping remains in red in Q4
15:44 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 431.6 billion won (US$385.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 181.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 43.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.8 percent to 3.84 trillion won.
The operating profit was 59.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)