Innocean Worldwide Q4 net income up 3.8 pct. to 27.5 bln won
15:45 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Innocean Worldwide Inc. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 27.5 billion won (US$24.6 million), up 3.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 41.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 39.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.4 percent to 358.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)